Position Your Finger on the Play Button, Ariana Grande’s positions Is Out

We are fed. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ms. Ariana Grande is nothing if not a woman of her word. After promising that her next album would be out before the end of October, here’s positions, all finished and released to spice up our otherwise monotonous pandemic lives, on October 30. And that is positions the album, by the way, after Grande previously released the song “positions” last Friday and became president of the United States in the music video. If only. The album weighs in at a hefty 14 tracks, including three collaborations, as Grande previously revealed. Those include “motive” with Doja Cat, “off the table” with previous “Love Me Harder” linkup The Weeknd, and “safety net” with fellow generous collaborator Ty Dolla $ign. And yes, if you couldn’t yet tell, Ari is still squarely in lowercase girl territory for this album. “this project is my favorite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours,” she tweeted when she revealed the tracklist.

positions is Grande’s third album in a little less than 15 months, after she released sweetener in August 2018 and thank u, next the following February. Her recent prolific streak lines up with comments she made to Billboard between sweetener and thank u, next, saying she wanted to move away from long album rollouts. “I want to do it on my own terms from now on,” Grande told the magazine. Indeed she has, also releasing A-list collaborations with Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga back in May. And now we have a new Ari album — assume the position!