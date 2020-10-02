BlackPink’s Debut Album, The Album, Is Here With Surprise Cardi B Track

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Blinks, the moment you’ve waited for is finally here, but not without a healthy dose of controversy. At midnight on Friday, K-pop super girl group Blackpink released their highly anticipated debut album, The Album. The 8-song album features previously released tracks “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez, and a new track “Bet You Wanna” featuring Cardi B. Although she appears on the album, Cardi B seems less than thrilled with Blackpink’s fanbase, known as Blinks, who apparently have been hounding her to promote The Album. “I really love the girls but I won’t let you lil kids play with me. I already got payed to do what I had to and I won’t do nomore [sic],” Cardi tweeted right after the album was released. She continued, responding to a tweet from a Blackpink fan calling her “mental,” tweeting “I’m not mental I’m just not going to let lil kids disrespect me. Yall make relationships with artist be very weird cause of the weird hate ya be throwing and ya was doing that b4 the song came out. I already got pay [sic] and I don’t ask to be on songs I GET ASKED!” Well, at least everyone got paid and there’s no bad blood between Lisa, Jennie, Ruby Rose, and Rosé and Belcalis. Blackpink is probably not too pressed by their fans causing a little ruckus, as their Netflix film Blackpink: Light Up The Sky is set to drop in two weeks. You can stream The Album below but don’t tell Cardi.

I really love the girls but I won’t let you lil kids play with me.I already got payed to do what I had to and I won’t do nomore . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020

Anyways stream wap — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020

I’m not mental I’m just not going to let lil kids disrespect me.Yall make relationships with artist be very weird cause of the weird hate ya be throwing and ya was doing that b4 the song came out .I already got pay and I don’t ask to be on songs I GET ASKED! https://t.co/w9uyB5K9WD — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020

I’m not mental I’m just not going to let lil kids disrespect me.Yall make relationships with artist be very weird cause of the weird hate ya be throwing and ya was doing that b4 the song came out .I already got pay and I don’t ask to be on songs I GET ASKED! https://t.co/w9uyB5K9WD — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020

Update, 2:22 AM: So, as it turns out, it was all a ruse. After an hour or so, Cardi B deleted all of the tweets criticizing Blackpink stans, replacing them with tweets promoting Blackpink’s The Album. “BARDI PINK IN YOUR AREA! I need ya to download ‘The album’ by Blackpink and stream “bet you wanna” show me down here ya did some,” tweeted out Cardi, showing her support for the K-pop girl group and their fans. As if the night couldn’t get any better, Cardi B delivered potentially the sickest burn in response to the incredible, gorgeous, absolutely poetic news that Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. Chris Rock approved comedienne Cardi B tweeted “‘BET YOU WANNA’ wear a mask now” at Trump, expertly promoting her new track with Blackpink and roasting the president at the same time. Wow, Cardi B and the Blinks are getting along and Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. For once this year, all is right in the world.

BARDI PINK IN YOUR AREA! I need ya to download “The album” by Blackpink and stream “bet you wanna”show me down here ya did some https://t.co/EvTVVYYvj5 right here https://t.co/A5Ylk5Ohmc pic.twitter.com/mjG3q2FPB1 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020

“BET YOU WANNA” wear a mask now 😩😩😩 https://t.co/jp6NTiGztO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020