Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Track ‘Don’t Stop’ Ahead of SNL Debut Performance

If there’s one thing we learned this year, it’s that Megan Thee Stallion can’t be stopped and won’t be stopped. At midnight on Friday, October 2, Megan released her latest single “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug. The rapper had an incredibly tumultuous summer in the public eye after reportedly being shot by Tory Lanez in July and facing public scrutiny after coming forward about the alleged assault. However, like her new song states, Megan has kept going, releasing the official song of the summer “WAP” with Cardi B in August and now following it up with “Don’t Stop.” Speaking of not stopping, Megan is set to make her debut performance on SNL on Saturday, October 3. Stream Megan Thee Stallion’s new joint “Don’t Stop” and consider the fact that maybe we were always supposed to have a “Hot Girl Fall” in 2020 after all.