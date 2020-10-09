Stevie Nicks Gets Witchy, Asks Spirits to ‘Show Them The Way’ in New Single

No one does it quite like Stevie. At midnight on Friday, October 9, Stevie Nicks released a brand new song “Show Them The Way,” her first new solo song since releasing her LP 24 Karat Gold in 2014. The single is very autobiographical in nature and finds Nicks singing about her experiences in the 1960s, her house in the Hamptons, and singing for Martin Luther King Jr. “It was just another night in the presence of Martin Luther King / I was just a dreamer/ I was ready for the Kennedys” sings Nicks, waxing nostalgic about her very cool past. More recently, Stevie Nicks’s voice has recently reentered the public’s consciousness due to an incredibly viral Tik Tok posted by Nathan Apodaca featuring him listening to “Dreams” while longboarding and drinking Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, recreated by her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood. “Please God, show them the way / I think we’re just in time to save it / Just in time” Nicks sings at the end of the song, which seems especially prescient considering, you know, what’s at stake four our country in just a few week’s time. Check out Stevie Nicks first new song in 6 years below and hope that God and the spirits she’s singing to hear her song, for our sake.

