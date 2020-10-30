On Thursday, October 29, Nigerian singer-songwriter WizKid released his latest album Made In Lagos. The 14-track album features Burna Boy, Damien Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Terri, and Adele’s new beau Skepta. WizKid, who was featured on Queen Bey’s visual album Black Is King on the song “Brown Skin Girl,” is dedicating his latest musical offering to the citizens of Nigeria, in the wake of the violent attack on Tuesday, October 20 in Lagos by the police group SARS (Special Anti-Robery Squad) that led to the deaths of twelve peaceful protestors at the hands of police brutality. “It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality,” says Wizkid. “Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country. I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families - our communities. We will get through this together. Together we move. #endSARS.”
WizKid Drops New Album Made In Lagos, Dedicates It to His Native Nigeria
Photo: WireImage