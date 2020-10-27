If you’ve got very specific thoughts on what movies you’d like the characters to watch in a potential sequel to Call Me by Your Name, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Director Luca Guadagnino sat down with Hunter Harris during the first night of our inaugural virtual version of Vulture Festival to give us a crash course on what makes one an auteur. Guadagnino shared five of the films that shaped his own vision as a filmmaker: Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels by Chantal Akerman; Samba Traoré by Idrissa Ouedraogo; Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence by Nagisa Ōshima; The Last Emperor by Bernardo Bertolucci; and Once More by Paul Vecchiali. Vecchiali’s film, however, not only holds a place in Guadagnino’s heart, it’s also something he has plans to incorporate directly into his own work. “If and when we’re gonna add a new chapter to Call Me by Your Name,” Guadagnino said, “I think Elio Perlman will watch, in a movie theater in Paris, this movie.” So this is your only advanced warning that you need to see Once More by Paul Vecchiali in order to have complete contextual appreciation for Call Me by Your Name 2.

Get your tickets to Vulture Festival here to see the full event, catch upcoming events as they air, and rewatch ones you’ve missed, all week long!