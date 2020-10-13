Mad Max Prequel Appoints Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa

So basically imagine this but with like no hair. Photo: Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

Toot toot, and yes, beep beep. It looks like George Miller’s Mad Max prequel is vrooming into production, and it has found its Li’l Imperator Furiosa. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is “in advanced development with Furiosa,” and Anya Taylor-Joy is attached to play the title role, which Charlize Theron originated in Miller’s live action Wacky Races masterpiece, Mad Max: Fury Road. Miller is back to direct, co-write, and produce the film, which will be a “standalone” movie in the franchise — whatever that means for a movie in a franchise. Furiosa will “track the genesis of Furiosa before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky in Fury Road,” so we’ll probably see how she lost that arm and lost that hair. Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will co-star with Taylor-Joy, presumably following Tom Hardy’s lead as the Hunk Who’s Generally Around While the Ladies Take Care of the Action and Plot Business as previously established in Fury Road. It would be extremely cool if the real world didn’t look like the Mad Max world by the time this comes out, so we can see Taylor-Joy do some stunt-truckin’ in actual IMAX in an actual theater.