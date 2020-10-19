Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and 50 Cent Make Vulture Festival Even More Powerful

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

Do you have your ticket yet? Humanity’s first-ever completely virtual Vulture Festival is right around the corner, and we just added an event that is so New York City we may as well be having it on the 4 train to Yankee Stadium while eating a Nathan’s hot dog. NYC’s most beloved icons Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and 50 Cent (sorry, Governor Cuomo) are coming together to talk to us about their storied careers that have taken them from music to television, all within driving distance of the Hudson River. Once your music history notebook is full, our senior art critic Jerry Saltz will be offering a lecture on How to Look at Art, and then the first episode of HBO Max’s I Hate Suzie is gonna help us learn to feel feelings again. Finally, we’ve decided to have our own (virtual) Halloween pet parade with our staff and their pets. So, like I said: Do you have your ticket yet?

Get your tickets now at VultureFestival.com!

Music A N i g h t I n w i t h N e w Y o r k ’ s M o s t P o w e r f u l I c o n s Learn a thing or two about how New Yorkers get it done.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

We at Vulture Festival are honored, delighted, and frankly a little intimidated to be welcoming not one, not two, but three of the Empire State’s most celebrated residents: Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and 50 Cent — each one an icon of New York City’s hip-hop scene, who now find themselves coming together through the medium of television on Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost. Join us for an evening of conversation about their legendary careers in music, how they bring that same energy from stage to screen, and learn a thing or two about how New Yorkers get it done.

Art H o w t o L o o k a t A r t W i t h J e r r y S a l t z Make your friends think you suddenly got an art degree.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

Maybe you’re feeling it: that late-pandemic panic where suddenly you realize you haven’t learned a dang thing during quarantine. But we at Vulture would never allow you to emerge from your virus-proof cocoon without having become the beautiful cultural butterfly we know you are inside. So we’ve got our own resident art critic, Jerry Saltz, coming to Vulture Festival to, quite literally, put on a clinic. By walking us through some of humanity’s greatest works, he’s going to teach us about engaging with art in a way that both fulfills us spiritually and makes our friends wonder if we secretly got an art degree online.

TV L e a r n i n g t o L o v e ‘ I H a t e S u z i e ’ Presented by HBO Max

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

HBO Max is bringing the first episode of its upcoming series I Hate Suzie to Vulture Festival! Get an early look at the beginning of this eight-part series from the creative team behind Secret Diary of a Call Girl. It’s a sordid tale of an actress named Suzie Pickles whose world is sent into free fall when hacked photos of her with a man who is not her husband leak. That’s the shot, and here’s the chaser: After the screening, we’ll get to sit down for a chat with lead actress Billie Piper and writer Lucy Prebble.

Cute V u l t u r e ’ s H a l l o w e e n P e t P a r a d e Uh, it's exactly what it sounds like? I don't know what you want from me.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

Can’t make it to your local Halloween dog parade this year because of there being, like, a virus and stuff? Well, we’ve got you covered. Join Vulture staffers Genevieve Koski, Dee Lockett, Devon Sherer, and Jen Chaney for a virtual celebration of their own spooky (and silly) pets! Moderator Kathryn VanArendonk will be overseeing this fur-filled virtual event, which will feature various combinations of humans in costumes showing pets and pets in costumes being mad at humans.