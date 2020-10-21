Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Blackmailed and Sexually Abused As a Teen

Matthew McConaughey Photo: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey’s memoir, Greenlights, was released on October 20, and in it, the actor shares “stories from the past” and “adventures in my life,” beginning in his early years, before he broke out as a star. “Page Six” reports that in the book, McConaughey reveals that he lost his virginity at age 15, due to blackmail. “I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15,” McConaughey writes. “I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.” McConaughey also writes that he was “molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van.” According to “Page Six,” the actor gives no further details elaborating on these cases of teenage sexual abuse.

These are not the only instances of sex and trauma in McConaughey’s memoir. According to Vanity Fair, McConaughey also claims in the book that his father died while having sex with his mother. McConaughey writes: “’My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except for mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.’” If you gotta go, that’s the way to go.