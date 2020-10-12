Max Ehrich Is Having a Normal One on the Beach After Demi Lovato Breakup

Ex-Dax. Photo: FilmMagic

The story of Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s whirlwind quarantine romance reads like a dramatic self-insert fan-fic with Ehrich as the author. The Young and the Restless actor went from stanning Lovato (among other celebrities, thirstily) on Instagram, to dating her, to moving in with her a week into quarantine, to getting engaged in July, after he proposed to her on the beach in Malibu. Ehrich said he was blind-sided when Lovato called the engagement off in September, and Lovato responded in the only way she knows how: by releasing a power ballad.

This weekend, Ehrich released his own artistic interpretation of the breakup, by dramatically performing how upset he is for an audience of paparazzi, on the very same beach where he had proposed to Lovato, according to TMZ. The site shared footage of the ex-half of Dax (now the poor guy’s just ax!) by himself on the beach, hands clasped in pleadingly, baseball cap pulled over his face. At one point, he either “talks” on the “phone” or does really good prop work as he wades into the surf, his very long cargo pants dragging in the water. Maybe he was just rehearsing lines for Southern Gospel, the Christian film he’s currently filming. Maybe this is part of his current “neurofeedback” treatment, as recommended by Tony Robbins. Either way, give “Skyscraper” a listen and tell us you don’t also want to go sulk on the nearest shoreline. As Vanity Fair’s Emily Kirkpatrick wrote on Instagram, “thank you max ehrich for these ridiculously staged photographs.” This is what happens when the stans go too far: Max Ehrich’s too-long pants get very very wet.

i haven't laughed this hard in months. thank you max ehrich for these ridiculously staged photographs. pic.twitter.com/9Wh0VGJ4T0 — internet baby (@kirkpate) October 12, 2020