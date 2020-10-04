Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Misogynoir in SNL Debut

Megan Thee Stallion made her Saturday Night Live debut in the show’s 46th season premiere last night, both crushing “Savage (Remix)” and advocating for the protection of Black women in under five minutes. In an interlude punctuated by gunshots and over a snippet of a Malcolm X speech, Megan referenced her own shooting by Tory Lanez and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s handling of the Breonna Taylor case. “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women, ‘cause at the end of the day, we need our Black women,” Megan said, recalling her tweets about the targeted harassment and bullying she faced after she was shot, “We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men, ‘cause at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags about Black men.”