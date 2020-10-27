Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible

We’re still more hype than ever for a Megan Thee Stallion album, but in the meantime, we could get used to this too. Megan posted a new freestyle to social media on October 27 and hinted that it could be part of a new freestyle series, “Megan Mondays,” ahead of her eventual debut album. (Yes, today is Tuesday, but she gets a pass this week.) Over a beat by “Cash Shit” and “Big Ole Freak” producer Lil Ju, Megan reminds us that she’s still not ready to take anyone else’s shit. “I realized that I was the shit when R&B n- - - - -s wanna start rap beef,” she raps, likely referring to the attention around her alleged shooting by Tory Lanez. Later, she adds, “Bitches love sayin’ my name like it’s clickbait.” The freestyle is also overflowing with the raunchy, boastful Megan lines we love. Case in point: “It was the knees for him / The way that it squeeze for him / He done fucked a whole lot of bitches, / But it was the me for him.” Someone call the Pulitzers! And Meg even had to laugh at her own situation: “Damn, I must be Olivia Pope / ’Cause y’all keep puttin’ me in all of these scandals,” she raps. On Instagram, she wrote, “I was supposed to post this last night live from the studio but I think ima drop these every Monday 🔥🔥🔥,” adding #meganmondays. We just found one reason to look forward to next week.

I think ima drop these up until my album drop 😛😛🔥🔥🔥🔥 REAL MF HOT GIRL SHIT pic.twitter.com/9BP5x9EKO0 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 27, 2020