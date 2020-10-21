Photo: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Tory Lanez still won’t slither away. The Canadian rapper accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in a July 12 incident went on Instagram Live Tuesday night to rile up the gaggle of misogynists he calls fans with his side of the story. The internet tuned in and apparently so did Megan Thee Stallion, who tweeted, “This Nigga genuinely crazy” during it. Frankly, she could be talking about so many different men nowadays, but Lanez just so happened to be talking crazy at that moment. On Live, Lanez insisted the allegations are “not true,” though he doesn’t exactly claim that he didn’t shoot her. Instead, he tries to discredit her story by saying the initial TMZ report of the incident did not mention Megan’s gunshot wounds. He goes on to claim he was going to release a statement, but Roc Nation warned him against it. “Nobody has ever said she got shot,” Lanez said. That is, except the victim herself and the hospital medical records reviewed by Complex that support her claim. Lanez continued to undermine her account by saying she couldn’t have seen who allegedly fired the shots if she was walking away from the car. He also questions why she didn’t tell the police that she was shot. Megan addressed this in her Instagram video accusing Lanez of shooting her, saying she was afraid the police would escalate to violence. “Why the fuck would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this nigga shot me?” she explained. “So I can get shot, you can get shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?” This also explains why early reports citing police sources do not mention Megan Thee Stallion’s gunshot wounds; the police didn’t know. Lanez concluded by boldly saying he doesn’t want to disrespect her. “No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend,” he said. Based on Megan’s tweet, the feeling is not mutual, crazy. Her fans and neutral observers were equally unconvinced by Lanez’s second “defense,” which comes a few weeks after he was charged with one count of assault with a firearm and one count of carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.

This Nigga genuinely crazy — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 21, 2020