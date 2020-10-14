Michael B. Jordan Posts Patriotic Thirst Trap to Get Out the Vote

Photo: FilmMagic

Actor and noted Internet boyfriend Michael B. Jordan has figured out a way to catch the attention of the most elusive, valuable demographic in the U.S. right now: the unregistered voter. Jordan posted a shirtless selfie on Twitter and Instagram simply captioned, “Vote Early,” and by the looks of the replies, it may be one of the more effective forms of voter registration seen in this election year. Alongside the selfie, Jordan included an election season checklist, as well as information on early voting procedures. Although Jordan is just doing his civic duty as a celebrity with a platform, please register to vote early in your state so this poor man can put a shirt on.