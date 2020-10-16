Michael B. Jordan Ready to Electrify You With a Static Shock Movie

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sure, being turned into an electromagnetic mutant at 14 would make high school even more awkward, but at least Michael B. Jordan is here to steer you through the experience. According to Variety, the Black Panther actor will be a producing Static Shock, a film about DC Comics superhero Static, through his production company Outlier Society. The project was first revealed back in August at DC FanDome, when filmmaker and DC Comics writer Reginald Hudlin announced a film was in development.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around Black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan said in a statement Friday. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step.”

In case you saw ‘superhero’ and assumed the Creed star would make an on-screen appearance, well, he absolutely should, but he wouldn’t be the lead. Created by DC Comics in 1993 and featured in his own animated Kids’ WB series in the early aughts, Static, the crime-fighting name of Virgil Hawkins, is only a teen when he first gains electromagnetic powers after being exposed to experimental chemicals. Again, as of if being a freshman wasn’t enough of a nightmare to begin with.