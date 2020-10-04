Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Between the relaxing strains of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” the glide of his skateboard, and the delicious mental taste of juice, it’s no wonder Nathan Apodaca’s recent TikTok combining all three went viral. In a time filled with stress, panic, and sudden news drops, Apodaca’s “Dreams” video is a breath of relaxing, chill, cran-raspberry scented air. While Fleetwood Mac the band has already tweeted their praise of the TikTok, Mick Fleetwood apparently decided that wasn’t enough, and started his own TikTok account this weekend just to recreate Apodaca’s vibe. Fleetwood even adds his own calming twist to the TikTok’s already tranquil vibe, by filming it in a gentle rain.

“@420doggface208 had it right,” the Fleetwood Mac drummer captioned his video, tagging the TikTok star’s account. “Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.”