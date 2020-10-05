Miley Cyrus Is Taking Her ‘Backyard Sessions’ to MTV

You’ll want your MTV when you hear about this: Miley Cyrus is once again reviving her popular “Backyard Sessions” performances, this time taking them to MTV as a special episode of the channel’s iconic Unplugged series. MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions will air on MTV on October 16 at 7 p.m. ET. Cyrus previously hinted that she would bring back the performances, which she had uploaded to her YouTube channel in 2012 and 2015. The 2015 series saw collaborations with Ariana Grande, Joan Jett, Melanie Safka, and Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! MTV hasn’t released a guest list for the 2020 special but did tease that Cyrus will be covering “Gimme More,” by Britney Spears — as she previously told Will Manning on “The Official Big Top 40” — along with songs by Pearl Jam and the Cardigans. (Just last year, she covered Temple of the Dog’s “Say Hello 2 Heaven” with Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament for a Chris Cornell tribute concert.) When we talk about having the range, this is what we mean. She’ll also be performing songs from across her career, including her new single, “Midnight Sky.”
But back to the covers, because we know that’s what you’re here for: Cyrus continues her run as one of pop’s best cover artists, taking on songs from Hall & Oates’ “Maneater” to Billie Eilish’s “my future” and just recently released her raw cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” to Spotify. We’re expecting nothing less than definitive renditions come October 16.