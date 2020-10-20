To paraphrase the great Shania Twain: Whose bed have Miley Cyrus’s combat boots been under? In a conversation with designer Rick Owens for Interview magazine, Cyrus revealed that she’s been working on a Metallica covers album — from someone else’s bed. “We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that,” she told Owens. “We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.” Cyrus didn’t elaborate on whose bed, leaving us to wonder what other musician she may have set her sights on after her recent split from Cody Simpson. We’re not, however, wondering if she can take on the thrash metal giants — she previously scorched Black Album standout “Nothing Else Matters” at last year’s Glastonbury Festival. And, of course, she rocked the Cranberries’ “Zombie” over the weekend, along with the seven other covers she performed between her MTV Unplugged Backyard Sessions special and her Save Our Stages Fest. If it’s not too late to put in Metallica requests, we can’t wait to hear her take on “Fade to Black” in its full seven-minute glory.
Whose Bed Is Miley Cyrus Working on a Metallica Covers Album From?
Call her Master of Covers. Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock