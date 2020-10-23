Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Plastic Hearts, Featuring *Gasp* Original Songs

Photo: Erik Voake/Getty Images

Just when she’s gotten back into her covers niche, releasing a whopping eight last weekend, Miley Cyrus wants to remind you that she makes her own music, too. Plastic Hearts, the seventh album from the former Disney star, is out November 27. Originally known under the working title She Is Miley Cyrus, it features 12 original songs, including lead single “Midnight Sky.” Fans who preorder will also get her covers of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and the Cranberries “Zombie” (which we can only hope will hit streaming with the album). Talk about a Black Friday deal! She’s further leaning into her rocker turn with the cover — a pink, punk rock-esque look shot by legendary photographer Mick Rock.

In a note to fans, Cyrus wrote that she began working on the album two years ago, but eventually lost all her progress when her house burned in the Woolsey-Malibu Fire in November 2018. “Nature did what I now see as a favor + destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself,” she wrote. “I lost myself in a fire but found myself in its ashes.” So, Cyrus explained, she went back through journals and computers to find remnants of the music, and reworked the album. “It never felt right to release ‘my story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a HUGE chapter missing,” she added. (Maybe she’ll be adding some additional chapters, too.) It may be no Metallica covers album, but Cyrus promised her fans they’d like the originals. “Think you’ll love it + if you don’t — fuck you,” she wrote.