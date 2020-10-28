Mindy Kaling Got Schooled by the Never Have I Ever Teens

The cast of Netflix’s delightful teen comedy series, Never Have I Ever, put the eternal Paxton versus Ben debate on hold at this year’s Vulture Festival to gossip about cool-mom showrunner Mindy Kaling: mostly that Kaling is, indeed, a cool mom who’s open to feedback if her scripts don’t reflect the 2020 high-school experience enough. “I know Mindy and Lang [Fisher, co-creator] were really chill with me saying, ‘Hey, teens wouldn’t do that,’” explained Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the show’s lead. (She also, remarkably, made her professional acting debut as Devi.) “The writers are amazing at making sure all of the jokes are, of course, really witty, really smart, and really quick. But very relevant in today’s world, which I think is really nice.” How else would you explain getting tipsy during a Model U.N. convention?