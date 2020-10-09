Mindy Kaling Casually Reveals She Gave Birth to a Baby Boy Last Month

Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Never have I ever had two secret babies! Mindy Kaling’s secret-keeping is right up there with that of a 14-year-old girl with a strict dermatologist mom. The actress and author of new essay collection Nothing Like I Imagined announced the arrival of her second child, a baby boy named Spencer, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night. “I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange,” she began, “but I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.” Kaling admitted, “This is news to a lot of people.” Kaling is already mom to 2-and-a-half-year-old Katherine, who is warming up to her little brother. “She was very ambivalent at first, to be generous,” Kaling told the late-night host. “She was really worried about her toys getting taken. And so, that happened and I think in her mind, because she’s 2 and a half, almost 3, she thought that it would be another child that was her same size. She was delighted when he arrived home with me from the hospital and he was just a blob who couldn’t take her toys. She’s a huge fan now that she’s met him.”

Kaling’s first pregnancy also came as a surprise to fans, especially considering Kaling’s A Wrinkle in Time co-star, Oprah Winfrey herself, let it slip. Fans willed the father to be Kaling’s The Office love interest, actor B.J. Novak, but, in reality, he takes on the role of godfather for both her kids, Kaling told Colbert. Spencer joins all the cool celebrity quarantine babies: Daisy, Lyra, baby Zigi, and, of course, X Æ A-12 Musk.