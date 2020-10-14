Mindy Kaling’s foray into making heartwarming young-adult television will continue with the new series The Sex Lives of College Girls, a comedy under development at HBO Max. The show is a family [wink] affair for Kaling, reuniting her with Never Have I Ever writer Justin Noble, along with Mindy Project and The Office executive producer Howard Klein. But enough of that — what we really should be focusing on is this cast of bright-glowing rising stars. That list includes Pauline Chalamet, the King of Staten Island star (and, yes, sister of Timmy), as academics-focused Kimberly; Reneé Rapp, the iconic Jimmy Award winner and Mean Girls Broadway star, as monied Republican heiress Leighton; Amrit Kaur, of Star Trek: Short Treks and Bold Type fame, as inexperienced but sex-positive class clown Bela; and Alyah Chanelle Scott, who toured in The Book of Mormon, as elite soccer star Whitney. We know, they’re calling this thing a comedy, but we’ll be expecting Jimmys-level dramatics from Rapp’s television debut.
Mindy Kaling Developing The Sex Lives of College Girls for HBO Max
Reneé Rapp and Mindy Kaling. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Shutterstock