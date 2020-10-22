After the flurry of their secret wedding last year, and some pointed ACMs gloating in front of ex Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert is clearly using her new “Settling Down” music video as something of a victory lap over her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who co-stars as, well, her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Still, we were not prepared for the sudden shirtlessness. That reveal hit like The Sixth Sense. But with abs.

The pair met, if you’ll recall, when McLoughlin, a now-former NYPD officer, was stationed outside Good Morning America during Lambert’s November 2018 visit to the morning show with the Pistol Annies. In February of last year, the singer revealed she and McLoughlin had secretly tied the knot that January … three months after they met.

And since you’re about to click away and start looking, of course he has an Instagram. It was created all of six days ago, presumably because Miranda Lambert knows exactly what she’s doing.

The “Settling Down” music video, reportedly shot near the pair’s home outside Nashville, also co-stars their good friend, the Most Beautiful Horse in the World.