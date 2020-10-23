Stephen! Come Watch the Laguna Beach Virtual Reunion!

Photo: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Time to put on your lowest-cut denim, layer your thinnest scarves over your widest belts, and don one of your five thousand tank tops: you’re headed to Laguna Beach, circa 2004. The season one cast of the MTV reality show reunited via the power of the internet this week to get out the vote in conjunction with HeadCount.org, and to take a sandy walk down memory lane to the mid-2000s. Lauren Conrad posted the IG TV special, hosted by Entertainment Weekly’s Emily Longeretta, on Friday. “It was so nice to get together (virtually) with these guys,” she wrote.

The first season of Laguna Beach, which followed students at Laguna Beach High School in Orange County, featured Stephen Colletti, Lauren Conrad, Trey Phillips, Kristin Cavallari, Dieter Schmitz, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Morgan Smith, and Christina Sinclair, all of whom gathered for the Zoom reunion.

In their virtual catch-up sesh, the cast looked back on their tenure as teen reality stars, including the experience of receiving “45 minutes of media training” from MTV, before being thrust into the spotlight at the MTV Awards. The only downside of the virtual event compared to the real thing? Zero going-out tops. Absolutely no trucker hats. Sure, some of them could have been wearing kitten-heeled sandals, but that seems really, really unlikely.