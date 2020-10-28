Narcos: Mexcio Season 3 Will Smuggle Again onto Netflix

This empire is only getting stronger. Narcos: Mexico is coming back for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/Ps9znTXWlz — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) October 28, 2020

If several hours’ worth of drug-fueled violence and upheaval sounds marginally less stressful than your daily life right now, Netflix has good news for you. The streaming service announced today that Narcos: Mexico will return for a third season. Although new release date has been announced yet, the new season will follow the globalization of the drug business as well as the war between factions of Felix Gallardo’s former empire. It’s unclear if Felix, played by Diego Luna, will be returning to the show after (spoiler!) getting arrested in the final episode of the second season, but cast members that are confirmed to return in the third season include Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa. Also, if you’re still hung up on that Pablo Escobar death scene from Narcos, you’ll be glad to know that Wagner Moura, who starred as Escobar, is directing two episodes of the upcoming third season. Happy drug-war-watching!