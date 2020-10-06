The National Book Awards Finalists Hath Arrived

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Publishers

Book-prize season continues to chug along despite [gestures at general state of the world]. Today, the finalists for the National Book Awards were announced, winnowing the longlists down by half. In the fiction category, a panel of judges chaired by Roxane Gay read 388 submissions to get to today’s five finalists. They include Rumaan Alam for Leave the World Behind, the story of a white family renting a swanky house in the Hamptons when a knock at the door — the home’s Black owners — changes everything. Also on the list is Douglas Stuart for Shuggie Bain, which was also shortlisted for the Booker Prize this year. Rounding out the list of finalists are Lydia Millet, Deesha Philyaw, and Charles Yu. Here’s the list of finalists for each National Book Award category. Winners will be announced on November 18 in a virtual ceremony, the final for departing National Book Foundation executive director Lisa Lucas.

Fiction Finalists

Rumaan Alam , Leave the World Behind

Lydia Millet , A Children’s Bible

Deesha Philyaw , The Secret Lives of Church Ladies

Douglas Stuart , Shuggie Bain

Charles Yu, Interior Chinatown

Nonfiction Finalists

Mei-mei Berssenbrugge , A Treatise on Stars

Tommye Blount , Fantasia for the Man in Blue

Don Mee Choi , DMZ Colony

Anthony Cody , Borderland Apocrypha

Natalie Diaz, Postcolonial Love Poem

Translated Literature Finalists

Anja Kampmann , High as the Waters Rise. Translated from the German by Anne Posten

Jonas Hassen Khemiri , The Family Clause. Translated from the Swedish by Alice Menzies

Yu Miri , Tokyo Ueno Station. Translated from the Japanese by Morgan Giles

Pilar Quintana , The Bitch. Translated from the Spanish by Lisa Dillman

Adania Shibli, Minor Detail. Translated from the Arabic by Elisabeth Jaquette

Young People’s Literature Finalists

Kacen Callender , King and the Dragonflies

Traci Chee , We Are Not Free

Candice Iloh , Every Body Looking

Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed , When Stars Are Scattered

Gavriel Savit, The Way Back