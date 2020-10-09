The Elf on the Shelf might be missing his appearance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November, but the rest of his year is booked solid. Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images

Ever since Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell introduced the world to the Elf on the Shelf in their 2005 children’s picture book, kids everywhere have tried to rein in their mischief, at least between Thanksgiving and Christmas, lest the little Christmas snitch report them to Santa. Fortunately for them, the Elf on the Shelf is about to be way too booked and busy to keep an eye on every child, so why not let chaos reign?

According to a press release from the streaming giant, Netflix is now partnering with the Lumistella Company to create family-friendly and educational content based around their brands, which include Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. Aebersold, Bell, and her other daughter Christa Pitts will executive produce on the projects.

The platform says it’s developing original live-action and animated Elf on the Shelf content aimed at pre-schoolers, as well as series and film projects designed for family audiences. All of which is to say, after many years of the Elf on the Shelf watching your kids, now your kids get to watch him, so we’ll see how much he likes it, that festive little tattletale.