Netflix Takes a Stab at Its Own Assassin’s Creed Adaptation

Photo: Ubisoft

Four years after somehow being able to waste the talents of Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard in a god-awful film adaptation, Assassin’s Creed has set its sights on a new open world: Netflix. The streaming service announced today that the popular video-game franchise will be adapted into an “epic, genre-bending” live action series, drawing creative parallels to what Amazon is currently doing with Lord of the Rings. Ubisoft, the publisher of Assassin’s Creed and not a slanket company, will also help “develop content” revolving around the game, as Netflix intends to spearhead several “animated and anime” projects for all of those Order of the Assassins. A search is currently underway for the showrunner. At least Netflix doesn’t have to worry much about being a box-office bomb.