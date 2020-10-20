Hilary Swank’s Space Drama Away Canceled After One Season on Netflix

Suppose she’ll just take her Academy Awards and go. Photo: Netflix/YouTube

Houston, we have a cancellation. Netflix has given up on a second season of Away, the space drama starring Oscar winner Hilary Swank, a little over a month after its first season premiered on September 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Created by Andrew Hinderaker, Swank stars as an American astronaut, Emma Green, tasked with leading an international crew on the first mission to Mars. On Earth, she must contend with leaving her husband (Josh Charles) and teen daughter (Talitha Bateman) behind, and once in space, she contends with the rest of the homesick crew. Not to mention the technical aspects of guiding a rocket ship where seemingly everything goes wrong through deep space for three years. In Away, Swank pioneers the sad-mom-in-space genre, a recent iteration of the sad-dads-in-space genre. The series was executive produced by Hinderaker, showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims (Parenthood), Matt Reeves (The Batman), and more. According to Netflix’s own rankings, per THR, Away was ranked in the top ten for most of September, and even held No. 1 after its release. Netflix has recently launched several other TV shows into orbit, doomed to float with no end, including GLOW and I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Away joins I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on a list of shows canceled after only one season. Just like most things during this pandemic, none of your faves are safe.