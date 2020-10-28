The Baby-Sitters Club Is Back in Business for Season Two

This year’s Vulture Festival got a visit from every member of Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club, in an event moderated by someone we all wish was our babysitter: Busy Philipps. Showrunner Rachel Shukert joined Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Xochitl Gomez, and Malia Baker for The Baby-Sitters Club Sleepover, an evening of good, old-fashioned fun where we gushed about Claudia Kishi’s outfits, chatted about Halloween costumes, revealed hidden talents, and even played a couple rounds of truth or dare. And then we got the greatest gift of all: the news that Netflix is bringing the show back for a second season. We got to hear about how the girls found out they were back in business, and how they “manifested” the second season. And if that’s not cute enough for you, below is a clip where they share how they all found out they’d been cast in the show, in a moment that’s probably worthy of its own Netflix special.

