Worst road trip ever. In the first trailer for Tom Hanks’s newest film, News of the World, the coronavirus survivor portrays a Civil War veteran and widower who now passes the time by traveling across Texas as a nonfiction storyteller — delighting people with his tales about, well, everything going on in the world that doesn’t relate to the Lone Star state’s rabid tumbleweed problem. However, during one of his stops he finds a young girl (Helena Zengel) who was taken and displaced by locals amid the war, so he, being a quintessential Hanks character, steps in as a father figure and decides to take her back to where she belongs. Even if that means traveling hundreds of miles on a horse-drawn buggy and being chased by evil men. “The stories on these papers can’t get us home,” he tells her. “It’s hard finding your way.” The film, despite the pandemic, plans to be released in theaters on December 25.

