Tom Hanks, Civil War Daddy, Is the Captain Again in News of the World Trailer

Worst road trip ever. In the first full trailer for Tom Hanks’s newest film, News of the World, the coronavirus survivor portrays Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a Civil War veteran and widower who now passes the time by traveling across Texas as a nonfiction storyteller — delighting people with his tales about, well, everything going on in the world that doesn’t relate to the Lone Star State’s rabid tumbleweed problem.

However, during one of his stops he finds a young girl (Helena Zengel) who was taken and displaced by locals amid the war, so he, being a quintessential Hanks character, steps in as a father figure and takes her back to where she belongs. Even if that means traveling hundreds of miles via a horse-drawn buggy, and being chased by evil men. “Ladies and gentlemen, these are stories of men and women very much like you,” Kidd tells one rapt audience. “Waiting for better days to come.”

If the pair hopes to beat the odds, so does the movie, the latest from Captain Phillips director Paul Greengrass, itself; News of the World, despite the pandemic, still plans to be released in theaters on December 25.