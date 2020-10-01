F Is for Family Renewed for Fifth and Final Season of ’70s Nostalgia

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s animated-comedy hit F Is for Family will be coming back for a fifth season, but this time the F will stand for something else: final. Vulture has learned that the 1970s-set comedy, which revolves around the decidedly politically incorrect (but period-appropriate) Murphy clan, has been renewed for one last go-round. The final season is already in preproduction and will debut in 2021, roughly six years after the show’s December 2015 debut on the platform.

F Is for Family is based on the comedy and childhood memories of stand-up Bill Burr, who created the series with The Simpsons vet Michael Price. Burr also provides the voice of family patriarch Frank, while Vince Vaughn is also an executive producer on the Gaumont-produced show via his Wild West Productions. “I’m thrilled that we get to do one more season with the Murphys,” Price said in a statement confirming the show’s final season, in which he also said he would be “forever grateful” to execs at Netflix and the show’s studios for making it possible to “share this stressed-out, foulmouthed, and loving family with the world.”

The fourth season of F Is for Family dropped on June 12. In addition to Burr, it stars the voices of Laura Dern, Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, Sam Rockwell, Debi Derryberry, Mo Collins, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Phil Hendrie. The series was part of Netflix’s earliest forays into animation, developed not long after BoJack Horseman was green-lit by the streamer. BoJack ended its six-season run in January.