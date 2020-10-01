Welcome baby Petty! Nicki Minaj reportedly gave birth to her first child on September 30, according to TMZ. The rapper previously announced she was pregnant in late July, via a stunning David LaChapelle photoshoot. The child, her first, comes after her marriage to Kenneth Petty nearly a year ago. Around that time, she claimed she wanted to “retire” to start a family, yet she’s remained musically active since, even grabbing her first two Billboard No. 1 songs earlier this year on features with Doja Cat and 6ix9ine. No word yet on the baby’s sex, but regardless, we’re sure she’ll count them as one of her sons. And we bet she’ll be checking out some bibs, nannies, and playrooms soon enough.
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth, May Finally Have a Son
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs