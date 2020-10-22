Noah Cyrus has been working to remind us that she’s a country singer through and through, first performing a duet of her song “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” at her older sister Miley’s MTV Unplugged “Backyard Sessions” special, and now taking the (remote, outdoor) stage at the CMT Music Awards with fellow young country star Jimmie Allen. In a powerful performance from Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, the two proved that they could go toe to toe with the greats like Shania Twain and Little Big Town, who also performed at the awards, which recognize country-music videos. And their outfits told the country industry “This Is Us” as much as their performance, with Allen rocking a glittery silver coat and Cyrus turning heads in a bedazzled bikini, along with the requisite boots and hat. This is them, and take notes now, because you might be seeing a lot more soon.

