Breaking Moon News: Oscar Isaac Tapped to Play Marvel’s Moon Knight

Oscar! Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Marvel saw that NASA had a big announcement about the moon coming up and said “hold my lunar water.” Deadline reports that Oscar Isaac “is in negotiations to star as Moon Knight in the Marvel and Disney+ series based on the comic book hero.” Moon Knight will join She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and WandaVision in the upcoming slate of Marvel streaming series debuting on Disney+. Isaac is no stranger to Disney or to outer space, having just finished playing Poe Dameron in the most recent Star Wars trilogy. And Deadline says Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Slater has been tapped to lead the writing staff on Moon Knight, so it’s got the comic book adaptation angle down pat. We’re excited to see Isaac as some sort of Moon God Man, but it’s getting hard to keep track of all these benchwarmer Marvel characters being added to the MCU roster. Which one is Moon Knight? Is that the fighter of Dayman, Champion of the Sun?