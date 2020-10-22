Quibi may be dead and gone, but Apple TV+ seems to be going strong. The streaming platform announced that it will begin production on its highly anticipated, big budget series Pachinko on October 26. Based on the book by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko will follow four generations of Korean immigrant family in Japan across the 20th century. The series will be filmed across multiple contents and the story will be told in Korean, Japanese and English. Soo Hugh, executive producer and co-showrunner for AMC’s The Terror will serve as creator and showrunner, with South Korean director Kogonada and actor Justin Chon set to direct multiple episodes of the epic series. The internationally renowned principal cast includes Min Ho Lee (Boys Over Flowers) as “Hansu,” Jin Ha (Devs, Hamilton: An American Musical) as “Solomon,” Anna Sawai (Fast & Furious 9) as “Naomi,” Minha Kim (Call) as “Teenage Sunja,” Soji Arai (Cobra Kai) as “Mosazu,” and Kaho Minami (Angel Dust) as Etsuko. Wow. An epic, multi-lingual, multi-continental, multi-generational series is headed to a streaming platform? Quibi could never.
Apple’s Epic Series Pachinko Sets Cast, Begins Production on Multiple Continents
Actor Jin Ha. Photo: FilmMagic,