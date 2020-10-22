Theaters across the nation are in trouble, and two-time Tony award winning Broadway diva Patti LuPone is here to help save the day. On Wednesday, October 21, LuPone announced that she would be unleashing her powerful belt to raise money for over 20 regional theater and arts organizations in a live virtual concert at 8:00 pm on Saturday, October 24. “Hi Dolls,” LuPone tweeted, with a link to the livestream. “I’m doing a LIVE (yes, live!) virtual concert on Saturday night to benefit 20+ non profit orgs whose stages have been darkened by the pandemic. Help me save jobs at these fabulous companies!” LuPone will be streamed singing live (yes, live!) from New York’s Shubert Virtual Studios singing a mix of show tunes and pop songs, and telling personal stories. LuPone’s performance is the first in a series of concerts starring some of Broadway’s leading ladies entitled “Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway,” with Tony-winner Laura Benanti and Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-nominee Vanessa Williams already on the docket for later this year. Here’s hoping LuPone breaks out some Evita and expands on her recent review of the president’s balcony scene.
Patti LuPone to Save Regional Theater With the Power of Her Voice In Live Virtual Concert
Photo: WireImage