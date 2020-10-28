Peacock’s Brave New World Canceled After One Season

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform Peacock has canceled one of its most high-profile shows, Brave New World, after one season. The scripted, sci-fi series executive produced by Homecoming’s David Weiner and Grant Morrison was originally developed for USA Network but ultimately landed at Peacock in the hopes that it would become a tentpole series that would help launch the streaming network. “There will not be season two of Brave New World on Peacock,” said reps for Peacock in a statement on Wednesday, October 28. “David Wiener created a thought-provoking and cinematic adaptation. We’re grateful to the cast and crew who brought this world to life. We look forward to telling more stories with David in the future.”

An adaptation of the classic book by Aldous Houxley, Brave New World starred Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore as members of a utopian society that has “achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself.” According to Vulture TV critic Kathryn VanArendonk, Brave New World was “perfectly fine” with “arguably too many orgy scenes,” and as such it will be missed. For those longing for a season two, there’s still reason to hold out hope as the show’s studio arm, Universal Cable Productions, is reportedly “in the process of shopping the series to find an international window,” per THR. So perhaps the brave new world for Peacock’s Brave New World is actually a brave new continent.