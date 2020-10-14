Phoebe Robinson to Eulogize 2020 With New Comedy Special

Phoebe Robinson Photo: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Amazon is gearing up to say good-bye to the absolute hell that is 2020 with a comedy special from Phoebe Robinson and Rachel Brosnahan. The streaming network announced today that Robinson will host a year-end comedy special filled with women in comedy, titled Yearly Departed, which is described as “a comedic memorial for a year that somehow still isn’t over yet.” Bess Kalb will serve as head writer, Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) will direct, and Brosnahan is attached to the project as an executive producer and will also appear. An exact premiere date hasn’t been revealed just yet. Here’s more info from the press release:

Yearly Departed is a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve “lost” in 2020. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world’s funniest women.

“I’m ready to put 2020 on fire like I’m barbecuing at a Black family reunion,” Robinson said of the news in the press release. “All kidding aside, the world is beyond stressful and confusing, so I’m honored to help take everyone’s minds off the heaviness with some much-needed comedy while wearing a fresh wig.”

Robinson has been having a very busy 2020. In addition to the Amazon special, it was announced in August that she will soon make her solo stand-up-special debut on HBO Max. Additionally, she recently expanded her production company, Tiny Reparations, to include a publishing imprint at Penguin Random House, with an aim to “highlight and amplify unique and diverse voices.” She is also writing a new book, Six Feet Apart, which is slated to hit bookstores sometime in 2021.