Promising Young Woman Trailer: Carey Mulligan Says Yes, Actually, It Is All Men

Promising Young Woman, a rape and revenge movie starring Carey Mulligan, has just given us another promising trailer. Written and directed by Killing Eve’s season-two showrunner and The Crown’s Young Camilla Emerald Fennell, the film looks like if you took the bones of American Mary, about a talented med-school student driven out of her program after a bad incident and then seeks revenge on her assailant, and added the vicious pulp gloss of The Perfection, a psychosexual revenge movie about world-class cellists. Mulligan plays Cassie, a woman who dreamed of being a doctor but now seems to work behind the counter at a café and spends many of her nights staging a grown woman’s version of To Catch a Predator in local bars. And she’s hunting your crushes: Adam Brody, Bo Burnham, Max Greenfield, and Chris Lowell are all potential suitors and potential predators — which means they’re potential targets, too. Promising Young Woman arrives in theaters this Christmas, after being pushed from April 17 (you can see the original trailer below), so you better have your rubber gloves and scalpels ready to go.

