Quibi Quick Bites the Dust

Anna Kendrick in Dummy, a Quibi show. Photo: Quibi

Well, well, well. Just over six months after it launched, short-form streaming service Quibi is shutting down, The Wall Street Journal reports. Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, previously Walt Disney Studios chairman and DreamWorks CEO, told investors the news on October 21, according to Journal sources. “We’ll share a statement this afternoon. For now, we don’t have a comment,” a Quibi spokesperson told Vulture. A source also tells Vulture the company is holding an all-hands meeting at 6 p.m. ET on October 21. Katzenberg pulled the plug after a restructuring firm hired by Quibi recommended shutting down as an option earlier this week. That development came after Quibi floated a sale last month, also reported by the Journal.

Since its launch, the service dealt with low viewership on its shows — which include such esteemed fair as The Anna Kendrick Sex Doll Show, er, Dummy; Ashton Kutcher’s Punk’d; and something called Murder House Flip. Katzenberg initially blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, given Quibi’s debut about a month after it began, rather than facing initial issues like the lack of capability to screenshot. But numbers released in July estimated that just 72,000 people converted to paid subscriptions after their three-month free trials expired, finally answering our question “Is Anyone Watching Quibi?” with a resounding “No.” Maybe things would’ve gone differently if they’d called it Omakase instead? Well, here’s to hoping Nikki Fre$h and Gayme Show can land on proper streaming services where they belong, and that Joe Biden doesn’t let CEO Meg Whitman anywhere near his Cabinet.