Rachel Bloom Is Writing a Dirty Pop Film About *NSYNC Superfans

Sick and tired of hearing all these people talk about the early aughts and frosted tips? Bye bye bye, get over it. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom is writing a film for Sony Pictures about two *NSYNC superfans (and “real-life best friends”) who follow the band over a summer during their final world tour. Variety reports that the idea for the film actually came from member Lance Bass, who will be serving as a producer after being released from the duties of his Space Camp. “I’m so excited to work on this road trip musical that will explore the nature of early 2000’s nostalgia and if the past was, indeed, actually better,” Bloom said in a statement. “Also, I GET TO WORK WITH LANCE BASS!” We’ll just go ahead and consider this a spiritual successor to Crossroads.