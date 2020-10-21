Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer: Kelly Marie Tran Has a Sword and an Armadillo (?)

Hurry up and finish that Legend of Korra rewatch before Disney introduces you to a new heroine, Raya. In the teaser trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, she leaps, kicks, and all but bends elements like the feisty Avatar we’ve grown to love from the Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel. Starring Kelly Marie Tran, the Walt Disney Studios animated film blends Southeast Asian cultures from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and more to tell the story of Raya, a highly trained guardian of the dragon gem (not a princess!), and her divided people as they battle an evil force. “Now, to restore peace, I must find the last dragon,” she declares. “My name is Raya.” Joining her on the quest to find the last dragon, which is voiced by Awkwafina, is her adorable armadillo sidekick, Tuk Tuk. We’ll take 15 plushies, thank you very much. Raya and the Last Dragon comes from directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, and producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho. The quest is set to begin in theaters in March 2021.

