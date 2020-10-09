A New Real Housewife and Rachel Brosnahan’s Dogs Are Coming to Vulture Festival

Photo: Vulture

Not only is this year’s Vulture Festival the easiest for you to attend, it also might be our most historic. Our first lineup announcement brought you Whoopi Goldberg, Henry Winkler, Northern Exposure, and more. But now, for the first time in our festival’s history, we’re proud to announce that a brand new Real Housewife will be meeting a veteran of the franchise at Vulture Festival! Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac will welcome Heather Gay, of the upcoming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to the franchise in an event we’d only trust ourselves to host.

Also — don’t freak out — we have Rachel Brosnahan’s dogs. That’s right, both of them! Rachel Brosnahan will be there too, so we can get to know everything about her perfect fur babies Winston and Nikki. Then, if you want something a little more cinematic, a little more (adjusts monocle) “ah yes, the pinnacle of the genre,” we’ll be going in deep on the beloved romantic drama Beyond the Lights with Gina Prince-Bythewood, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Minnie Driver. You can also be made to feel young again in a conversation with the cast of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, who will continue to help us understand both the kids today and why we love their show so much. Finally, we’ve got the first episode of HBO Max’s Stylish With Jenna Lyons followed by a conversation with Lyons, her chief-of-staff Kyle DeFord, and stylist Sarah Clary, who can hopefully help us decide what to do with ourselves after almost a full year of living like some kind of cave goblin.

Get your tickets now at VultureFestival.com!

TV T h e R e a l H o u s e w i v e s W e l c o m i n g C o m m i t t e e W i t h G i z e l l e B r y a n t a n d H e a t h e r G a y Catch up on all the tea while learning what it takes to be one of the few, the glamorous, the Real Housewives.

Photo: Vulture

This year’s Vulture Festival is doing the most by bringing together a new housewife and a veteran housewife for a candid conversation about all that goes into this beloved franchise. Award-winning author, co-host of the upcoming Bravo’s Chat Room, and Real Housewife of Potomac Gizelle Bryant will be joined in conversation by a brand-new member of the Real Housewives Cinematic Universe, Heather Gay, of the upcoming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. So grab your favorite bottle of wine and get ready to catch up on all the tea while learning what it takes to be one of the few, the glamorous, the Real Housewives.

Conversations A P u p p y W i t h R a c h e l B r o s n a h a n An excellent option for people who love dogs and Rachel Brosnahan but have cats, allergies, and/or don’t know Rachel Brosnahan personally.

Photo: Vulture

Rachel Brosnahan is an actress, producer, Emmy and Golden Globe winner, and human being, but she is also so much more. She is, above all else, a dog mom. And, as this is our very first pet-inclusive Vulture Festival, we get to meet Brosnahan’s very good boy, Winston, and also her very good girl, Nikki! Join us for an evening full of treats, tricks, and conversation about (wo)man’s best friend. This promises to be a howling good time and an excellent option for people who love dogs and Rachel Brosnahan but have cats, allergies, and/or don’t know Rachel Brosnahan personally.

Movies L i t e r a l l y G o i n g B e y o n d t h e L i g h t s W i t h t h e C a s t a n d W r i t e r - D i r e c t o r o f B e y o n d t h e L i g h t s Discuss the making of this truly rare gem of a romantic drama and why we continue to be completely obsessed with it.

Photo: Vulture

Years ago, Gina Prince-Bythewood had a vision: a story about fame, depression, isolation, and love. But it was a vision she’d have to fight for during the film’s years-long journey to the screen. Vulture film critic Bilge Ebiri will be joined by Prince-Bythewood and cast members Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Minnie Driver to discuss the making of this truly rare gem of a romantic drama and why we continue to be completely obsessed with it.

TV N e v e r H a v e I E v e r B e e n t o V u l t u r e F e s t i v a l Our favorite teen rom-com comes to Vulture Festival for the very first time.

Photo: Vulture

Our favorite teen rom-com comes to Vulture Festival for the very first time, as Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez sit down with us for a candid goss sesh on everything we love about this gloriously delightful (and tragic) show. We’ll also get to know the real Maitreyi, Ramona, and Lee: Are they Team Paxton or Team Ben? What are their hopes and dreams for life (and season two)? What did they know about John McEnroe before all this, and when did they know it? Join Vulture editor Tara Abell for a fun evening that will make it so you never have to say, “Never have I ever seen Never Have I Ever at Vulture Festival.”

TV S t y l i s h w i t h J e n n a L y o n s Presented by HBO Max

Photo: Vulture

Fashion icon Jenna Lyons helmed J.Crew for almost a decade and is starting a new business in the home, beauty, and fashion space aimed at helping people from all walks of life find their own style, and she’s documenting the journey on her upcoming show on HBO Max, Stylish With Jenna Lyons. In Vulture Festival’s most fashionable event, we’ll be watching the first episode of the series and then having a chat with Lyons herself, along with her chief of staff Kyle DeFord and stylist Sarah Clary. You don’t necessarily have to dress up for this, but it’s an excellent excuse to do so.