Crystal Kung Minkoff Will Be RHOBH’s First Asian-American Housewife

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Pink Ceiling

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will welcome its first Asian-American housewife after ten seasons — and one of just a few Asian-American housewives in the entire franchise. Crystal Kung Minkoff is joining the series for season 11, according to People. Inkoff founded the company Real Coco, which sells products made from coconut. She has been married to director Rob Minkoff, known for directing the original Lion King, Stuart Little, and The Haunted Mansion, for 13 years. Together, they share two children: an 8-year-old son, Max, and a 5-year-old daughter, Zoe.

Kung Minkoff’s casting is Bravo’s latest effort in making its Housewives series, many of which are majority or exclusively white, better reflect their cities. Recently, Real Housewives of New York City welcomed its first Black housewife after 12 seasons, Eboni K. Williams. And The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which premieres in early November, will feature the franchise’s first Muslim and first Pacific Islander housewife, Jen Shah.

Kung Minkoff joins RHOBH after Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards both left the series at the end of season ten. While Mellencamp said her contract was not renewed, Richards left after being at the center of a story line involving fellow housewife Brandi Glanville’s claims that the two had an affair. RHOBH season ten ended late September, so don’t expect to see Kung Minkoff on your TV screens anytime soon.