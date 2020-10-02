Rick Moranis Attacked on the Street by 2020’s Worst Villain

Who would ever hurt this man? Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

A crime against Rick Moranis is a crime against humanity. The 67-year-old actor has been through so much already, and he has done nothing but lie low and bust ghosts. Moranis made a whole career out of being extremely unassuming, but on October 1 at 7:24 a.m. he was physically attacked in broad daylight on the street in New York’s Upper West Side. The NYPD confirmed to CBS-WLNY that Moranis “went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip” after a man punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground. He “later visited the precinct to report the crime.” The NYPD Crime Stoppers Twitter account posted surveillance footage of the violent attack, and the perpetrator has not yet been identified. The guy sure looks like plant food to me.