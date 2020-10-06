Rihanna Apologizes for Using Islamic Scripture in Fashion Show

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Rihanna is apologizing after facing criticism for including an Islamic sacred text in her recent Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, on Amazon Prime. “I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on October 6. “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.” Her fashion show included the song “Doom” by Coucou Chloe, which sampled a reading of a hadith, or words of the prophet Muhammad, about judgment day. Chloe apologized on Twitter on October 5, saying she “did not research” the sample in the song and would have it “urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”

In her apology, Rihanna said she did not mean to disrespect the religion. “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and i’m incredibly disheartened by this!” she continued. “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of this song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.”