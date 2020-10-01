Sounds Like Rihanna Is Facing the Music of a Pandemic Release

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Call Rihanna’s new music essential work, because it sounds like the pandemic isn’t stopping her. In an interview with the Associated Press, the icon of music, beauty, and lifestyle once again teased her long-awaited new music, this time with the receipts to back it up. For one: Rihanna confirmed she has held “tons of writing camps” for the new project, putting star songwriters together to concoct new tracks. More important, though, she said the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t getting in her way. “I want to go on tour but I can’t, so I’m stuck with music that I love, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that,” Rihanna said. “That’s a challenge as well. But I love challenges, so, you know, I’m gonna get it done.” Meaning, as far as crises go, the lack of new Rihanna music could be resolved faster than this pandemic — and thank God, because how else would we get through the rest of quarantine?

The news comes a day before Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 hits Amazon Prime on October 2. As for the sound of R9, Rihanna left that question open after previously teasing new reggae music along with pop. “You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy?” she told AP. “I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.” Agreed, we’d just love some new Rihanna music as our outlet, too, please.