Jennifer Hudson and Bruce Springsteen. Photo: Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t draw the curtains on this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, with the ceremony playing on as an HBO special premiering November 7. And even in a pandemic, the Rock Hall remains able to pull some serious star power for these things, announcing 20 special guests who’ll help induct the 2020 class — a wide view of rock that includes Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., and T. Rex. The guests are equally as varied, from rockers like Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl to Oscar winners like Charlize Theron and Jennifer Hudson to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who retains his uncanny ability to be involved in everything. The Rock Hall hasn’t paired the guests with inductees, but many aren’t too hard to guess. Miranda and Diddy are surely there for the Notorious B.I.G. You can expect Hudson and Alicia Keys to belt some Whitney classics. Don Henley and Nancy Wilson are showing up for fellow California rock royals the Doobie Brothers. Miley Cyrus already rocked a Nine Inch Nails cover in her Black Mirror episode last year. Theron made equally awesome use of Depeche Mode’s “Behind the Wheel” in Atomic Blonde.

The full list of announced induction guests includes Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, and Nancy Wilson. You’ve got a little less than a month to match the rest of the guests to the inductees, so get on that.